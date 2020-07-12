Covid-19: Here’s how you can help your children cope with pandemic stress, according to the WHO

“Children are not the face of this pandemic. But they risk being among its biggest victims.” - WHO (Pixabay)

The pandemic may not be directly affecting children as much as the elderly, but their health and well-being during this time is of great essence. Considering how young and unaware they are, the responsibility to educate, nourish and protect them falls on the adults they live with; not just during the pandemic but throughout their early years. Children are directly affected by their surrounding atmospheres like health-care, education, socio-economic changes, violence, and abuse that is directed towards them and if adults do not create a safe environment for them, it becomes difficult for them to flourish.

These uncertain times can be confusing and stressful for everyone, not just for children but the WHO states that the manifestation of these sign of stress in children is not as direct as it is in adults. Since this is a new experience for them, they can respond by being clingy, completely withdrawing, bedwetting, or being agitated all the time. They cannot fully understand the situation we are in and look to the adults for guidance. Here are some tips shared by the WHO in order to help you take care of your children during the pandemic.

· Respond to your child’s reactions in a supportive way, listen to their concerns and give them extra love and attention.

· Remember to listen to your children, speak kindly and reassure them.

· Try and keep children close to their parents and family and avoid separating children and their caregivers as much as possible.

· Keep to regular routines and schedules as far as possible, or help create new ones in a new environment, including school/learning as well as time for safely playing and relaxing.

· Provide facts about what has happened, explain what is going on now and give them clear information about how to reduce their risk of being infected by the disease in words that they can understand depending on their age.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter