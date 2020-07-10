Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Covid-19: Pasteurising breast milk may inactivate novel coronavirus. Here’s how

Covid-19: Pasteurising breast milk may inactivate novel coronavirus. Here’s how

According to a study, pasteurising breast milk at 62.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, making it safe for consumption by babies.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Toronto Canada

The Holder method is effective at neutralising viruses such as HIV, hepatitis and others that are known to be transmitted through human milk, the researchers said. (Pixabay)

Pasteurising breast milk at 62.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, making it safe for consumption by babies, a study claims.

According to the research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, current advice for women with COVID-19 is to continue to breastfeed their own infants.

In Canada, it is standard care to provide pasteurised breast milk to very-low-birth-weight babies in hospital until their own mother’s milk supply is adequate, the researchers said.

“In the event that a woman who is COVID-19-positive donates human milk that contains SARS-CoV-2, whether by transmission through the mammary gland or by contamination through respiratory droplets, skin, breast pumps and milk containers, this method of pasteurisation renders milk safe for consumption,” said Sharon Unger, a professor at the University of Toronto in Canada.



The Holder method, a technique used to pasteurise milk in all Canadian milk banks at 62.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, is effective at neutralising viruses such as HIV, hepatitis and others that are known to be transmitted through human milk, the researchers said.

In the latest study, the researchers spiked human breast milk with a viral load of SARS-CoV-2 and tested samples that either sat at room temperature for 30 minutes or were warmed to 62.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

They then measured for active virus, finding that the virus in the pasteurised milk was inactivated after heating.

More than 650 human breast milk banks around the world use the Holder method to ensure a safe supply of milk for vulnerable infants, the researchers said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JR Compliance – Helping Indian businesses expand global outreach
Jul 10, 2020 17:48 IST
Gold rises marginally; silver declines Rs 352
Jul 10, 2020 17:47 IST
Jitendra Kumar is a youth icon, known for his social work
Jul 10, 2020 17:43 IST
Pune Police Commissioner tweets PSA on the importance of social distancing
Jul 10, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.