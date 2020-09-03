Sections
Home / Health / Covid-19: Portugal’s coronavirus cases raise UK quarantine fears

Covid-19: Portugal’s coronavirus cases raise UK quarantine fears

The number of passengers arriving from Britain has grown by a whopping 190% since Portugal was removed from Britain’s quarantine list. But a steady count of several hundred new cases per day over the last week raised fears Britain would put Portugal back on the list.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:06 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Lisbon

As coronavirus cases in Portugal go up and down, fears are growing that Britain will reimpose a quarantine for people travelling from the country. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

As coronavirus cases in Portugal go up and down, fears are growing that Britain will reimpose a quarantine for people travelling from the country.

It has been less than two weeks since Britain, Portugal’s leading source of tourism, lifted a 14-day self-isolation rule for travellers arriving from Portugal.

The announcement was a relief for the tourism sector, which struggled as restrictions kept visitors away over the summer.

The number of passengers arriving from Britain has grown by a whopping 190% since Portugal was removed from Britain’s quarantine list.



But a steady count of several hundred new cases per day over the last week raised fears Britain would put Portugal back on the list.

Last Thursday, health authorities reported 401 new infections, the highest since early July. Cases have since dropped, with 231 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 58,243.

British ambassador Chris Sainty said on Monday the embassy has been working closely with Portuguese authorities to understand the situation but “things can change quickly”.

“As cases rise across Europe, quarantine has been reintroduced for many countries, in line with UK’s overriding goal to protect public health,” he tweeted.

British media reports said the number of daily cases in Portugal meant it may be forced back on to the quarantine list. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment.

“If the news is confirmed it would have a huge impact on the number of tourists,” said Eliderico Viegas, president of Algarve’s AHETA hotel association. “I’m worried.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Sep 03, 2020 05:17 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, NBFCs on loan recast
Sep 03, 2020 09:51 IST
Parents’ emotional support less likely to make teens cyberbullies: Study
Sep 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Aramco delays multibillion-dollar LNG, petrochemical plans
Sep 03, 2020 09:46 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 03, 2020
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.