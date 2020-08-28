Sections
Home / Health / Covid-19: Spain makes masks mandatory for school children over six years

Covid-19: Spain makes masks mandatory for school children over six years

With Spain registering the highest prevalence of the coronavirus in western Europe and diagnosing thousands of new cases every day, there had been speculation the new term might be postponed in the worst-affected areas.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Madrid

Besides mask use, children must keep a distance of 1.5 metres from each other. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Spanish schoolchildren aged six and over must wear masks to class, the government announced on Thursday, unveiling a plan to reopen schools just days before the start of the new academic year.

With Spain registering the highest prevalence of the coronavirus in western Europe and diagnosing thousands of new cases every day, there had been speculation the new term might be postponed in the worst-affected areas.

But health minister Salvador Illa said that, while closing down schools could be necessary if multiple cases of the virus were detected across different classrooms, that would be the last resort.

“It would have to be studied on a case by case basis. This is not black and white,” he said at a joint news conference with the ministers for education and regional policy.



Since Spain came out of a strict lockdown at the end of June, transmission of the virus has rebounded fast. The health ministry diagnosed 3,594 new infections on Wednesday and has logged nearly 83,000 in the past two weeks. Nearly 29,000 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Asked whether concerned parents would have the right to keep their children at home, education minister Isabel Celaa said schools were safer than other places.

“It is mandatory to go to class. For anyone who is afraid, I must say that we have been working since day one for a safe environment,” she said, acknowledging there was no place with “zero risk.”

Besides mask use, children must keep a distance of 1.5 metres from each other, while primary school students will be assigned to small groups to take all classes and break times.

Prior to the announcement, Spain’s 17 regions had prepared their own back-to-school plans, all featuring variations of mask wearing, hygiene measures and reduced class sizes.

Teachers, students and parents have criticised the central government for waiting until the last minute to announce the nationwide rules.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cotton harvesting in Punjab to get delayed, picking begins from September 15
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Rains lash part of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls
Aug 28, 2020 12:41 IST
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against Aug 17 judgement of holding NEET, JEE exams
Aug 28, 2020 12:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.