Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Covid-19 vaccine updates: Trump planning on ‘enduring’ spread until vaccine rolls out

Covid-19 vaccine updates: Trump planning on ‘enduring’ spread until vaccine rolls out

As health ministries across the world set timelines on vaccine rollout and delivery, most governments have laid emphasis on inoculating frontline workers, high-risk age groups and vulnerable populations first.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bottles with Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia. (REUTERS)

The race for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues even as global cases have crossed 40 million. Several vaccine frontrunners have already reached the second phase of their trials and governments are also striking deals to ensure that shots reach the people who need it the most and at the earliest.

As health ministries across the world set timelines on vaccine rollout and delivery, most governments have laid emphasis on inoculating frontline workers, high-risk age groups and vulnerable populations first.

Following are the top developments related to coronavirus vaccine:

■ Former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Scott Gottlieb told news channel CBS’ that the Trump administration’s strategy is to ‘endure’ the spread of Covid-19 until a vaccine is rolled out. Gottlieb expressed concerns regarding the higher rate of transfer of Covid-19 in 45 states of the US and said it could be until February or March next year before the first group of people receive a vaccine and remain protected against the coronavirus disease.

■ New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that high-risk populations and healthcare workers will be prioritized for inoculation when the vaccine rolls out. According to Bloomberg, Cuomo said he will write to the White House seeking specific advice regarding how to distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it is available. “States cannot do this on their own. Period. This is a massive undertaking,” Cuomo said.



■ Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that late-stage clinical trials of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine will begin in the coming months. He said that 30,000 to 40,000 participants will be involved in the late-stage trials which will be conducted by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International Limited.

■ After Jiaxing, Yiwu, Ningbo and Shaoxing will offer anti-coronavirus disease vaccines for urgent use. These three cities are aiming to extend the vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech but according to a Global Times report accessed by news agency Bloomberg, the vaccine has not undergone full testing or received official approval for marketing purposes.

■ Johnson and Johnson’s and AstraZeneca Plc’s pause in their vaccine trials has led to researchers questioning the role of adenoviral vectors. Trials of their vaccines have been stalled as they have one common key feature - both of them are based on adenoviruses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 09:06 IST
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Oct 19, 2020 09:07 IST
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Oct 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

Correct modalities of Covid-19 death reporting have been shared with States: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 19, 2020 09:03 IST
Woman’s post about her dad getting back to art after retirement wins hearts
Oct 19, 2020 09:04 IST
PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata’s ‘Shakuni’
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.