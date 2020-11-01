Daylight Saving Time ends: All you need to know about the annual ritual

The DST is the practice of moving clocks forward by one hour during summer months (AP)

It’s time for a change for most of the United States. The clock ran out once more for daylight saving time (DST). Standard time began at 2 am local time on November 1.

The DST, an annual ritual, came into effect in March, prompting clocks across the US to fall back an hour.

What is daylight saving time?

The DST is the practice of moving clocks forward by one hour during summer months so that daylight lasts longer into evening. Most of North America and Europe follows the custom, while the majority of countries elsewhere do not.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. It’s incumbent to stick with the status quo.

How daylight saving time affects health

Many sleep scientists and circadian biologists are pushing for a permanent ban om the practice of DST because of potential ill effects on human health.

In 2019, one study found an increase in people seeking help for depression after turning the clocks back to standard time in November - in Scandinavia.

Research shows the springtime start of daylight saving time may be more harmful, linking it with more car accidents, heart attacks in vulnerable people and other health problems that may persist throughout the time change.

Body’s internal clock and clashes with DST

Many biologists believe that ill health effects from daylight saving time result from a mismatch among the sun “clock,” our social clock - work and school schedules - and the body’s internal 24-hour body clock.

Ticking away at the molecular level, the biological clock is entrained - or set - by exposure to sunlight and darkness. It regulates bodily functions such as metabolism, blood pressure and hormones that promote sleep and alertness.

Disruptions to the body clock have been linked with obesity, depression, diabetes, heart problems and other conditions. Circadian biologists say these disruptions include tinkering with standard time by moving the clock ahead one hour in the spring.

In the US, the DST runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. It was first established 100 years ago to save energy. Modern-day research has found little or no such cost savings.