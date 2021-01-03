Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech

A health worker takes part in a dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a model Covid-19 vaccination centre at Ansari Road in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday formally announced the final approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines for emergency use. “CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) accepts the subject expert committee reform rations on Serum and Bharat Biotech Covid vaccines,” DCGI VG Somani said in a press conference.

The subject expert committee (SEC) under CDSCO had recommended Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, for emergency use and Covaxin for restricted use. Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

