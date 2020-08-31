Sections
Home / Health / Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women: Study

Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women: Study

The angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infections.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma, North Carolina [US]

The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review in an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from Covid-19 regardless of age. The scientists conducted a review of the published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

The review has been published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

“We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes,” said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Groban’s researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.



The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen’s lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of Covid-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

“We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in Covid-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies,” Groban said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Aug 31, 2020 18:59 IST
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2020 19:04 IST
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Aug 31, 2020 18:10 IST
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
Aug 31, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

China blames India for tension in eastern Ladakh, demands withdrawal of Indian army
Aug 31, 2020 20:31 IST
Nayanthara, boyfriend Vignesh are on a holiday in Kerala to celebrate Onam
Aug 31, 2020 20:33 IST
Vehicle falls into Chenab river in J&K, 8 passengers missing
Aug 31, 2020 20:28 IST
Pranab Mukherjee, India’s former president who never became PM
Aug 31, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.