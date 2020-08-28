Sections
Home / Health / Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women

Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women

In an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age, scientists conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, North Carolina

Representational image in coronavirus (Unsplash)

In an effort to understand why men are at greater risk for more severe symptoms and worse outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of age, scientists at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a review of published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

The review has been published in the September online issue of the journal Current Hypertension Reports.

“We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes,” said the lead author of the review, Leanne Groban, M.D., professor of anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Groban’s researchers said the published literature indicated that the angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, and helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.



The review, they said, also pointed to estrogen’s lowering the level of ACE2 in the heart, which may modulate the severity of COVID-19 in women. Conversely, higher levels of ACE2 in tissues could account for why symptoms are worse in men than women, Groban said.

“We hope that our review regarding the role of estrogenic hormones in ACE2 expression and regulation may explain the gender differences in COVID-19 infection and outcomes, and serve as a guide for current treatment and the development of new therapies,” Groban said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP’s attitude towards students ‘devoid of humanity’: Akhilesh on holding of JEE, NEET
Aug 28, 2020 14:08 IST
Estrogen may lessen severity of Covid-19 symptoms in women
Aug 28, 2020 14:07 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 13:58 IST
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais in Pune
Aug 28, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.