From being heart-friendly to promoting weight loss, here are 5 benefits of singhara

The season of water chestnuts aka singhara is round the corner, and if you’re someone who loves this fruit, then we’ll give you many more reasons to fall in love with this humble fruit all over again!

And even if you don’t like its taste, trust us you’ll be astonished to know the kind of benefits it offers. So let’s find out the many benefits of water chestnuts:

1. Low in calorie but high in nutrients

If you’re on a very strict low-calorie diet, then including water chestnuts is the best idea! 100 grams of singhara only has about 97 calories, and contains negligible fat. Not just that, but it is also rich in fibre, potassium, manganese, and many other nutrients that are beneficial for your body.

2. It is heart-friendly

Yes, you read it right! We all know high blood pressure increases the risk of heart diseases, but this tiny fruit goes a long way in lowering blood pressure. Since singhara is rich in potassium, it counters the effect of sodium, thus bringing the blood pressure down. Moreover, singhara can also help in lowering bad cholesterol levels, making it the perfect heart-friendly fruit!

3. Promotes weight loss

Thanks to its low-calorie content and high fibre, it is a perfect weight-loss snack you’ve been looking for all your life! Since the fibre takes a while to digest, it keeps you fuller for long, which helps you ditch junk food.

4. Can lower the risk of cancer

Singhara is high in antioxidants, which can help fight free radicals in your body. A study published in the Journal of Food Science also suggests that the antioxidants present in singharas can minimise the effects of free radicals, thereby reducing the risk of cancer.

5. Releases stress and uplifts mood

Singhara is rich in vitamin B6, which is known to reduce stress and uplift your mood. So, when you are more relaxed, your quality of sleep improves, and so does your health!

Ladies, a generous quantity of singhara every day keeps the doctor away!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)