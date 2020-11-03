From cough to period cramps, here are 5 health issues mulethi tea can tackle for you

From our grannies to television advertisements, we’ve often been told how mulethi chai is a miracle cure for a bad cold. For most of us, this home remedy has come in handy to tame a sore throat and an irritating cough. Yes, just one cup of steaming mulethi ki chai can be so comforting!

Mulethi, also called liquorice, has always been an integral part of India’s Ayurvedic medicine system. This is largely due to its multiple medicinal benefits that enhance a person’s health and well-being.. As a herb, it tastes as sweet as sugar but minus all the side-effects. What’s more, you can simply add it to milk or brew it in water. Needless to say, regularly consuming it will ensure that you stay healthy.

Here are five health benefits of mulethi tea:

1. IMPROVES DIGESTION

Mulethi contains glycyrrhizin,which is the biggest reason for its sweet taste. The same component can also enhance digestion. In fact, many use mulethi as an antacid, when they experience acidity, given that it can reduce irritation and soothe discomfort in no time. Hence, you can consume a small cup of mulethi tea to deal with digestive issues.

2. RELIEVES MENSTRUAL CRAMPS

All women experience menstrual cramps, and are constantly looking for natural ways to get rid of the discomfort. Turns out, a cup of mulethi chai can prove to be helpful given that the herb is known to have antispasmodic properties, and also works as a muscle relaxant. That’s exactly why it can help calm those raging cramps, and make you feel at ease.

3. ENHANCES IMMUNITY

If you’ve been falling sick often, or are just looking to strengthen your immune system, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, mulethi tea is definitely something you must add to your routine. The enzymes present in liquorice help your body fight off infections, so that you feel happy and healthy!

4. IMPROVES ORAL HEALTH

Mulethi has strong antimicrobial properties that ensures your oral health stays up to the mark. It doesn’t just fight off bad breath, but actively reduces the growth of harmful bacteria that can cause cavities and swollen gums. Consuming mulethi tea regularly can ensure you stay away from the dentist for a long time!

5. BOOSTS MEMORY

Mulethi improves your cognitive abilities by increasing focus and concentration. What’s more, if you consume it regularly, it will help you lower the risk of memory-related issues that are common in old age. A study published in the Journal of Natural Science, Biology and Medicine noted that mulethi can help to enhance memory.

So, make sure you’re brewing yourself mulethi tea regularly to keep various health ailments at bay!

