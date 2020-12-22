From fighting dandruff to aiding hair growth: 4 glorious things oranges can do your mane!

When it comes to hair, orange can benefit you in so many ways. (Shutterstock)

Orange is one of the most-loved and nutritious winter superfoods that offer health benefits like no other. But did you know the peel that you throw away after relishing oranges offers a million properties for good skin and hair?

The fruit as well as its peel are rich in vitamin C, as well as several minerals and vitamins that work well as a cleaning agent, and solve almost all your common hair concerns. It won’t be wrong to say that oranges are indeed godsent for good hair health.

Here are four ways it benefits your hair health:

1. IT ACTS AS A GREAT HAIR CONDITIONER

If you don’t know already, then oranges are a great source of vitamin E and antioxidants that provide it with deep conditioning properties for your hair. Furthermore, they also help to protect your hair against any kind of damage, thereby strengthening your hair strands.

For this, you can either use fresh orange juice or dried peel powder, and mix it with honey. Apply this mixture on your shampooed hair, and wash it off after 10 minutes. Trust us, this conditioner will give you a healthy mane you’ve always dreamt of!

2. HELPS FIGHT DANDRUFF

Winter means the return of the dreaded dandruff, but orange can be your go-to solution to beat this issue. Its vitamin C content and strong cleansing properties can help fight stubborn dandruff, relieving you from an itchy scalp. Either, add fresh juice or add the powdered peel to your regular hair oil, and massage it well.

3. PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH

Since oranges are rich in antioxidants, and other nutrients, they play a major role in facilitating hair growth. The antioxidants fight off free radicals, preventing hair damage and boosting hair growth. Oranges also contain vitamin B12 and vitamin E that further helps in repairing damaged hair follicles. And as you know, stronger roots facilitate hair growth, so it’s a win-win situation.

4. GIVES SHINY AND VOLUMINOUS HAIR

Apart from all these benefits, oranges can also give you smooth, shiny and voluminous hair. It is a great cleansing agent, so apart from nourishing your hair, it also cleanses your hair of all the gunk, thereby promoting a healthy scalp. This, in turn, improves the texture of your hair and gives a lustrous look.

All you have to do is apply fresh juice or powdered peel mixed with hair oil for about half an hour, and then rinse it off with cold water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual, and you’ll be surprised with the results.

