From releasing stress to boosting memory, here are 6 benefits of pomegranate

Rich in antioxidants, pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits to include in your diet. (Shutterstock)

If the bright colour and unique shape of pomegranates is not enough to lure you, then we think its health benefits will surely win you over! Rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C and E, pomegranate is a nutrient-dense fruit that you consume regularly without a doubt!

Consuming this fruit regularly can really boost your health. Excited to find out? Let’s tell you all about it!

1. STRENGTHENS YOUR BONES

If you are looking for something that can naturally boost your bone health, then look no further than the pomegranate. The fruit helps to prevent loss of bone density, because of its high content of flavonoids. These flavonoids fight any inflammation in the body, which otherwise leads to problems like cartilage damage and osteoarthritis.

Moreover, a study published in the Journal of Nutrition suggests that pomegranate extract can block enzymes which are responsible for the damage in joints amongst people with osteoarthritis.

2. RELEASES STRESS

Pomegranate is known to reduce oxidative stress from the body, but apart from that, it can also help lower psychological stress. A study conducted by the Queen Margaret University found that people who consumed pomegranate juice regularly had lower levels of cortisol hormones in their body. So, now you might want to munch on some pomegranate, post a stressful day?

3. BOOSTS IMMUNITY

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which make it a great immune-boosting food. The vitamin C helps to boost antibodies, which in turn, helps your body to fight the disease-causing germs.

4. AIDS IN DIGESTION

Pomegranate is a great source of fibre, and we all know the importance of fibre for a healthy digestive system. Adding pomegranate to your diet is the easiest and tastiest way of enhancing health!

5. IMPROVES MEMORY

In a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, it was found that only about two grams of pomegranate extract can prevent deficit in memory. In another study, they also found that consuming about 250 ml of pomegranate juice can improve visual and verbal memory power.

6. KEEPS THE HEART HEALTHY

Pomegranate has proven to lower blood pressure. A study published in the journal Phytotherapy Research made the participants consume about 150 ml of pomegranate juice daily for a span of two weeks. After two weeks, they recorded a significant reduction in their blood pressure. And as you know hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart strokes. So, consume pomegranate regularly to boost your heart health.

But if you are a heart patient do not make any changes without consulting your doctor first.

All set to nosh on pomegranate? Do we hear a BIG yes?

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)