Get lustrous locks in time for Diwali with the gradual hair oiling technique

Frankly, I don’t end up indulging my hair and skin in extensive care routines. You see, I had never really experienced bad hair days. But, then I moved back to my hometown. The humid weather turned my hair frizzy along with causing dryness. My tresses which never really needed too much attention became very difficult to take care of.

Initially, I used a couple of hair masks but that routine ended due to inconsistency. Just because the routine ended doesn’t mean my hair woes ended. My mother observed this and suggested the gradual oiling method.

At first, I was very reluctant about oiling my hair every single day but nothing had worked till now and my hair was still extremely unmanageable. Hence, I decided to give it a shot.

After one whole week of applying oil using this technique, I washed my hair. This time around, all that frizz was gone and my hair was very soft. To my utter relief, it was also manageable. I was so pleasantly surprised by this because it almost felt like I’d gone for a hair spa.

HERE’S HOW TO USE THE GRADUAL OILING TECHNIQUE

First, you need to ensure that the oil you pick is non-greasy but also nourishing. Almond oil, jojoba oil, olive oil and argan oil are some of the oils you can choose from.

On the first day, take a pea-size amount of oil and rub it on your palms. Apply it only on the ends of your hair.

As the week progresses, start applying it along the lengths of your hair. Go a little higher to cover a larger area each day. The day before you shampoo, massage your hair and scalp with the same oil.

The trick with this method is that you need to take only a very small amount of oil each day. Hence, you have to ensure that you’re not going overboard with the quantity of oil.

HERE’S WHY YOU NEED TO TRY IT

Are you struggling with dry, frizzy and dull hair? I was at the exact same spot before I started using this method and I’m pretty sure, like me, you want to provide your tresses with some nourishment to aid repair.

Having soft, manageable and frizz-free hair is what everyone is looking forward to for Diwali which is literally just a few days away. After all, the photos need to look perfect!

You’ve got a good number of days to use this method. What’s more, it can save you a visit to the parlour. So, try out the gradual oiling technique for soft, manageable hair!

(This story was originally on HealthShots.com)