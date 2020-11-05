Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Get lustrous locks in time for Diwali with the gradual hair oiling technique

Get lustrous locks in time for Diwali with the gradual hair oiling technique

The gradual oiling technique can ensure that your hair is frizz-free and soft. Here’s how you can do it the right way!

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:32 IST

By Shreya Gupta, HealthShots

Use this oiling method to make your hair Diwali-ready!

Frankly, I don’t end up indulging my hair and skin in extensive care routines. You see, I had never really experienced bad hair days. But, then I moved back to my hometown. The humid weather turned my hair frizzy along with causing dryness. My tresses which never really needed too much attention became very difficult to take care of.

Initially, I used a couple of hair masks but that routine ended due to inconsistency. Just because the routine ended doesn’t mean my hair woes ended. My mother observed this and suggested the gradual oiling method.

At first, I was very reluctant about oiling my hair every single day but nothing had worked till now and my hair was still extremely unmanageable. Hence, I decided to give it a shot.

After one whole week of applying oil using this technique, I washed my hair. This time around, all that frizz was gone and my hair was very soft. To my utter relief, it was also manageable. I was so pleasantly surprised by this because it almost felt like I’d gone for a hair spa.



HERE’S HOW TO USE THE GRADUAL OILING TECHNIQUE

First, you need to ensure that the oil you pick is non-greasy but also nourishing. Almond oil, jojoba oil, olive oil and argan oil are some of the oils you can choose from.

On the first day, take a pea-size amount of oil and rub it on your palms. Apply it only on the ends of your hair.

As the week progresses, start applying it along the lengths of your hair. Go a little higher to cover a larger area each day. The day before you shampoo, massage your hair and scalp with the same oil. 

The trick with this method is that you need to take only a very small amount of oil each day. Hence, you have to ensure that you’re not going overboard with the quantity of oil.

HERE’S WHY YOU NEED TO TRY IT

Are you struggling with dry, frizzy and dull hair? I was at the exact same spot before I started using this method and I’m pretty sure, like me, you want to provide your tresses with some nourishment to aid repair.

Having soft, manageable and frizz-free hair is what everyone is looking forward to for Diwali which is literally just a few days away. After all, the photos need to look perfect!

You’ve got a good number of days to use this method. What’s more, it can save you a visit to the parlour. So, try out the gradual oiling technique for soft, manageable hair!

(This story was originally on HealthShots.com)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Nov 05, 2020 09:22 IST
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
Nov 05, 2020 08:14 IST
US Election 2020 Updates: Trump backers protest vote counting in Michigan
Nov 05, 2020 09:29 IST
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
Nov 05, 2020 05:36 IST

latest news

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Raina, Laxman lead wishes on Twitter
Nov 05, 2020 09:37 IST
Get lustrous locks for Diwali with the gradual hair oiling technique
Nov 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Artist uses Rubik’s Cubes to create portrait of singer Maithili Thakur
Nov 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Punjab govt constitutes school education reform teams
Nov 05, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.