Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Health group CEPI to help fund Indian drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine

Health group CEPI to help fund Indian drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine

The Hyderabad-based company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is currently in early- to mid-stage trials, with plans to start late-stage trials in April.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

A health worker gears up to take samples to test for COVID-19 inside a mobile testing van in New Delhi. (AP)

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will help fund the production of a Covid-19 vaccine by Indian drugmaker Biological E. Ltd, the global epidemic response group said on Tuesday.

CEPI will contribute an initial amount of up to $5 million and will consider providing more funding to help produce 100 million doses of the potential vaccine next year, the group and Biological E. said in a joint statement.

The Hyderabad-based company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is currently in early- to mid-stage trials, with plans to start late-stage trials in April.

Indian health authorities expect to begin a vaccination drive for some 300 million people early next month in the country that accounts for the world’s second-highest coronavirus infections at about 10.22 million, but has seen a decline in daily cases since a peak in September.



“(Biological E.’s) vaccine candidate has the potential to be produced at scale, and characteristics which could make it suitable for broad distribution in developing countries,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of CEPI.

Norway-based CEPI, along with the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization, leads the COVAX alliance that aims to secure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries. CEPI is backed by 14 governments, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Britain’s Wellcome Trust.

The Indian government is expected to give emergency use approval for a Covid-19 vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca within days.

Local regulators are also considering similar approvals for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine and another developed by India’s Bharat Biotech.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ajay Devgn: I am a seasoned player, I have seen so many highs and lows
by Rishabh Suri
Jadavpur University’s Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.