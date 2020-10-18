Health programme Mo Beach Yoga kicks off at Golden Beach in Puri

Sections
The Odisha government kicked off a unique two-day beach-based public health programme called Mo Beach Yoga at Puri’s Golden Beach to help in the complete recovery of recovered Covid-19 patient.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]

The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

The programme will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

As per a statement, after the success of Mo Beach (my beach) campaign and the Blue Flag eco-label, the administration endeavours to reinvent and prepare resilient tourism that would facilitate public access to Golden Beach while encouraging public health and environmental sustainability.

The campaign, a pilot project of the Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha, is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle habits and promoting sustainable development goals in a natural way while leveraging public participation for fostering wellbeing tourism.



Dr Sunandita Pradhan, a doctor who recovered from Covid-19, said that the programme was a good initiative for the health of participants.

“I had tested positive earlier but recently recovered. I enjoy coming to the beach as I have not yet recovered completely,” Pradhan said.

“We have started this programme to help Covid-19 recovery patients through Yoga exercises. We are also spreading awareness about the environment and sustainability,” Balwant Singh, District Magistrate of Puri told ANI.

The programme will start with 200 participants, all Covid-19 recovered persons spread across in 10 selected locations of the beach. Each location will have 20 participants and one instructor. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

