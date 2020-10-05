Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / How long could a person be contagious before a positive Covid-19 test?

How long could a person be contagious before a positive Covid-19 test?

A negative test within less than seven days after exposure “is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board,” said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:31 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo )

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

Studies have shown that people may be contagious for about two days before developing Covid-19 symptoms.

In fact, right before developing symptoms is when people are likely the most contagious, said Dr. Werner Bischoff, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest University.

People who never develop symptoms can spread infection, too. That’s a problem because many people would never seek testing unless they developed symptoms or knew they’d been exposed.



Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

But there’s a more complicated part to this question: What if someone knows they were exposed but their virus test comes back negative -- could they still be contagious?

Maybe.

A negative test within less than seven days after exposure “is a very, very poor indicator of whether you have virus on board,” said Dr. Alan Wells of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Some tests are less accurate than others, and you have to factor in the incubation period, he said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

A negative test between seven and 10 days of exposure is a better indicator, Wells said, but even then some people might not test positive until later.

“That is why if you have had a credible exposure, you should wear a mask and you should self-quarantine if there’s any question,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 09:51 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Oct 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Oct 05, 2020 07:37 IST

latest news

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today
Oct 05, 2020 09:57 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling
Oct 05, 2020 09:55 IST
‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should’: Dhoni praises Fleming
Oct 05, 2020 09:54 IST
Political expediency changing faces of electoral alliances in Bihar
Oct 05, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.