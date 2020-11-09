India’s cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 7.94%: Government data

The number reducing to less than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day is a sign that disease containment measures are working across the country, according to officials in the union health ministry (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India’s cumulative coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positivity rate, which is the number of samples that tests positive out of the total number of samples tested for a disease, is steadily declining, according to the government.

The government data shows that in past three weeks, the positivity rate has come down to 7.23% on November 8 from 7.94% on October 19.

The number of new cases daily is also declining. During the same period, the number of new cases reported daily has come down to about 45,000 from about 67,500.

The number reducing to less than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day is a sign that disease containment measures are working across the country, according to officials in the union health ministry, and need to be strengthened in areas that are still reporting a higher number of cases.

“There are certain districts that are reporting more cases and states have been asked to focus on those districts. Overall, the trend is encouraging as there is a decline in various categories, including the cumulative case positivity rate,” said a senior official from the health ministry, requesting not to be identified.

In keeping with the trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases for the 37th consecutive day, close to 50,000 Covid-19 patients recovered on Sunday, shows the data. This has played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload that currently stands at around 512,000.

The current active caseload in the country contributes to about 6.03% of India’s total positive cases, and according to health ministry experts, it indicates a sustained downward trend.

The recovery rate of the disease is 92.49%, and the gap between recovered cases and active cases currently stands at about 7,400,000. This gap has also been steadily increasing.

About 76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states.

Kerala displaced Maharashtra to record the maximum number of single-day recoveries with about 7,000 people recovering on Sunday as compared to about 6,500 in Maharashtra.