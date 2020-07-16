Sections
Home / Health / India’s population may peak to 1.6 bn in 2048, decline in 2100 to 1.09 bn, according to study

India’s population may peak to 1.6 bn in 2048, decline in 2100 to 1.09 bn, according to study

According to the scientists the Covid-19 pandemic has affected local and national health systems throughout the world, and caused over half a million deaths.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, New Delhi

There may be dramatic declines in working age-populations in countries such as India and China, which they said may hamper economic growth and lead to shifts in global powers. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Scientists have predicted that the India’s population may peak to about 1.6 billion in 2048, and decline by 32 per cent to around 1.09 billion in 2100, when it is also expected to be the world’s most populous country.

The analysis, published in the journal The Lancet, used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, and applied novel models to project future global, regional, and national population for 183 countries, including India, US, China, and Japan, and their mortality, fertility, and migration rates.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Washington in the US, there may be dramatic declines in working age-populations in countries such as India and China, which they said may hamper economic growth and lead to shifts in global powers.

They said the world could be multipolar at the end of this century, with India, Nigeria, China, and the US the dominant powers. “This will truly be a new world, one we should be preparing for today,” the scientists noted.



According to the study, the numbers of working-age adults in India is projected to fall from 762 million in 2017 to around 578 million in 2100, compared to that of China where numbers of workers are estimated to decline from 950 million in 2017 to 357 million in 2100.

It said India may be one of the few -- if only -- major power in Asia to protect its working-age population over the century. “It is expected to surpass China’s workforce population in the mid-2020s, rising up the GDP rankings from 7th to 3rd,” the scientists noted in a statement to the press.

Commenting on the research, Christopher Murray from the University of Washington, who led the research, said continued global population growth through the century is no longer the most likely trajectory for the world’s population.

“This study provides governments of all countries an opportunity to start rethinking their policies on migration, workforces and economic development to address the challenges presented by demographic change,” Murray said Citing the study’s limitations, the scientists said while they used the best available data, predictions are constrained by the quantity and quality of past data.

They also added that past trends are not always predictive of what will happen in the future, and that some factors not included in the model could change the pace of fertility, mortality, or migration.

According to the scientists the Covid-19 pandemic has affected local and national health systems throughout the world, and caused over half a million deaths.

However, they said the excess deaths due to the pandemic are unlikely to significantly alter longer term forecasting trends of global population.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Student lives matter: DU students say no to exams amid Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat can’t decide whether it wants to bite or lick the doggo while playfight
Jul 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. Watch
Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.