Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study

Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study

The study aimed to investigate how individual-level housing and neighbourhood characteristics are associated with Covid-19 mortality in older adults

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:43 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The age-wise infection break-up among Indian patients also suggests that Covid-19 affects the elderly population more severely. (Reuters File)

Close exposure to working-age household members and neighbours is associated with increased coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mortality among older adults, found a population-based, observational study conducted by Swedish researchers, and published in the medical journal, The Lancet.

The study aimed to investigate how individual-level housing and neighbourhood characteristics are associated with Covid-19 mortality in older adults, as housing characteristics and neighbourhood context are considered risk factors for Covid-19 mortality among older adults.

The researchers used data from the cause-of-death register held by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare to identify recorded Covid-19 mortality and mortality from other causes among individuals (aged ≥70 years) in Stockholm , Sweden, between March 12 and May 8, 2020.

Also Read: BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study



“Researchers have underlined the importance of living arrangements and household composition, such as care homes, crowded housing, and mixed-age households, as well as social contacts outside the household for understanding the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2),” the paper said.



“Living arrangements shape the contact that older adults have with individuals from within or outside the household. In addition, their risk of infection can be shaped by their broader neighbourhood environment.”

The study titled “Residential context and COVID-19 mortality among adults aged 70 years and older in Stockholm: a population-based, observational study using individual-level data” is the first to evaluate such associations using individual-level data based on a full population.

Also, living in a care home was found to be associated with increased mortality, potentially through exposure to visitors and care workers, but also due to poor underlying health among care home residents.

“These factors should be considered when developing strategies to protect this group,” said researchers in the paper.

The age-wise infection break-up among Indian patients also suggests that Covid-19 affects the elderly population more severely. Also, this group may not be stepping out itself, but it still runs the risk of exposure.

“Children going to school, or other family members stepping out for work can bring back infection, and risk exposing their grandparents and other older family members who may also be suffering from certain comorbidities There is always a risk exposing them,” said Dr JS Bhasin, head, paediatrics department, BLK Hospital, Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 09:07 IST
Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study
Oct 29, 2020 09:43 IST
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Oct 29, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Varanasi police bust IPL betting racket, arrest 10 men
Oct 29, 2020 10:06 IST
Australia announce limited-overs squad for India series
Oct 29, 2020 10:01 IST
Google shares pics of WFH scenarios, asks which one suits you best
Oct 29, 2020 09:59 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing Bigg Boss in trouble
Oct 29, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.