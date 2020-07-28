Sections
Home / Health / Lockdown life: Binge eating, more alcohol, less exercise amid pandemic

Lockdown life: Binge eating, more alcohol, less exercise amid pandemic

An online survey of around 800 adults in England who were asked about their health and habits during late June and early July found a stark rise in negative mental health, coupled with unhealthy eating and drinking, poor sleep and less exercise.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, London

Younger adults appeared to be disproportionately suffering from sadness and anxiety, as per the study. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

People have been binge eating, drinking more, exercising less and suffering increased anxiety during Covid-19 lockdowns, according to preliminary findings of a UK study on Monday, with knock-on impacts likely on rates of obesity and mental illness.

An online survey of around 800 adults in England who were asked about their health and habits during late June and early July found a stark rise in negative mental health, coupled with unhealthy eating and drinking, poor sleep and less exercise.

Younger adults appeared to be disproportionately suffering from sadness and anxiety, while 46% of survey participants said they had been less active during lockdown.

Many also reported binge eating or said they were eating more unhealthy, processed snacks and drinking more alcohol.



The survey comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson launches a campaign to urge Britons to get fitter and slimmer and bring down rates obesity that are also a risk factor for Covid-19.

“Covid-19 lockdown has resulted in increased levels of anxiety, poor sleep, persistent sadness, binge eating, suicidal thoughts, snacking, consumption of alcohol and reduced levels of physical activity,” said Stanley Ulijaszek, a professor of human ecology and director of Oxford University’s Unit of Biocultural Variation and Obesity, who co-led the study.

“These changes have potential long-term consequences for obesity rates and chronic disease more broadly.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korean officials abused repatriated women: UN Report
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Title look of Karnan released on Dhanush’s birthday, see poster
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered Covid-19 patients
Jul 28, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.