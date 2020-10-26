Sections
Lower rate of cancer related death noticed in women taking cholesterol medications

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer.

Oct 26, 2020

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Washington [US]

The analysis was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. (Unsplash)

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer.

The analysis was published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis included 20-046-11-719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013. The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.

The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

“If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications -- primarily statins -- could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis,” said co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Lower rate of cancer related death in women taking cholesterol medications
Oct 26, 2020
