National Doctor’s Day 2020: Why we celebrate it, theme and history

If we did not recognise the importance of doctors before, we are certainly learning just how much they contribute to society, amid the coronavirus pandemic. While we are self-isolating, it is the doctors who are constantly fighting for the lives of people who have been infected with the deadly virus. With the number of infected people on the rise every day and hospitals teeming with hundreds of people, it has never been more important to appreciate the efforts that doctors make to ensure that we sufficiently recover from whatever may be ailing us and continue to remain healthy. Doctors are truly the greatest heroes, of not just the present but of all time.

India celebrates National Doctor’s Day on July 1 each year, in honour of the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Since then India has grown by leaps and bounds in the medical field, not just to further Dr. B.C. Roy’s work but also with new and innovative techniques. This day serves to show gratitude to all those who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients by commemorating the greatest representative of these ideals.

Each year National Doctor’s day is organised with a theme, last year’s being, “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment”. This year’s theme is yet to be announced but we can assume it will be regarding the pandemic that we are undergoing.

Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in 1991 to be recognised and celebrated every year on July 1 every year in India. Doctor’s Day is observed on different dates across the world. In the United States, the day is observed on March 30, in Cuba on December 3 and in Iran on August 23.

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, the CEO of Indira IVF says, “Doctors are special, and this year is one where we have seen them as our real-life heroes. Doctor’s Day is an opportunity to thank all the heroes in the medical fraternity for their selfless contributions. They are pulling long hours and working round the clock as the world is gripped with this pandemic. We at Indira IVF, are ensuring special precautions for our doctors, health-care staff, and patients with the best in-class protocols.”

