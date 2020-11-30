Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says

Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says

The research, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, noted that SARS-CoV-2 not only affects the respiratory tract but also impacts the central nervous system (CNS), resulting in neurological symptoms such as loss of smell, taste, headache, fatigue and nausea.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Berlin

Although recent research has described the presence of viral RNA in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid, it remains unclear where the virus enters and how it is distributed within the brain. (Reuters File Photo)

The novel coronavirus may enter the brain of people through the nose, according to a study published on Monday that may help explain some of the neurological symptoms observed in Covid-19 patients, and inform diagnosis and measures to prevent infection.

The research, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, noted that SARS-CoV-2 not only affects the respiratory tract but also impacts the central nervous system (CNS), resulting in neurological symptoms such as loss of smell, taste, headache, fatigue and nausea.

Although recent research has described the presence of viral RNA in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid, it remains unclear where the virus enters and how it is distributed within the brain.

The researchers from Charite–Universitatsmedizin Berlin, Germany examined the nasopharnyx -- the upper part of the throat that connects to the nasal cavity -- a likely first site of viral infection and replication, and the brains of 33 patients -- 22 males and 11 females -- who died with Covid-19.



The median age at the time of death was 71.6 years, and the time from onset of Covid-19 symptoms to death was a median of 31 days, they said.

The researchers said that they found the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA, the genetic material of the virus, and protein in the brain and nasopharynx, adding intact virus particles were also detected in the nasopharynx.

The highest levels of viral RNA were found in the olfactory mucous membrane, they said.

According to the researchers, the disease duration was inversely correlated with the amount of detectable virus, indicating that higher SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels were found in cases with shorter disease duration.

The team also found SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in certain types of cells within the olfactory mucous layer, where it may exploit the proximity of endothelial and nervous tissue to gain entry to the brain.

In some patients, SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was found in cells expressing markers of neurons, suggesting that olfactory sensory neurons may be infected, as well as in the brain areas that receive smell and taste signals, the researchers said.

SARS-CoV-2 was also found in other areas of the nervous system, including the medulla oblongata -- the primary respiratory and cardiovascular control centre of the brain, they said.

The researchers noted that further Covid-19 autopsy studies that include a broad range of sampling are needed to identify the precise mechanisms that mediate the virus’s entry into the brain, and examine other potential ports of entry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 17:46 IST
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 18:16 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST

latest news

Gujarat private schools to act against parents unwilling to pay fees
Nov 30, 2020 18:11 IST
Russia under renewed pressure to explain Navalny poisoning
Nov 30, 2020 18:08 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Haan, maine paison ke liye bhi filmein kari hain
Nov 30, 2020 18:09 IST
Red, orange alerts for 5 Kerala districts; warning of very heavy rains in parts of south India
Nov 30, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.