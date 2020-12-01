Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / On World Aids Day, here are some lessons from fight against AIDS for combating Covid-19

On World Aids Day, here are some lessons from fight against AIDS for combating Covid-19

While coronavirus is still novel, humanity and medicine’s battle against HIV and AIDS has been a long one and therefore lessons learned from it can be used for fighting Covid-19.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi [India]

While there are different ways in which the coronavirus impacts human health and body, a major system of the human body that it affects directly is the immune system. (Unsplash)

While there are different ways in which the coronavirus impacts human health and body, a major system of the human body that it affects directly is the immune system.

Though belonging to a different family, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has a similar approach to affecting the body as it also affects the immune system.

While coronavirus is still novel, humanity and medicine’s battle against HIV and AIDS has been a long one and therefore lessons learned from it can be used for fighting Covid-19.

On World Aids Day, ANI spoke to two health experts on the matter to better understand the ways in which lessons from the fight against AIDS can be used to combat Covid-19.



“The important lesson that doctors, epidemiologists, public health experts, and virologists around the world fighting against AIDS have learned is that treatments and combination of medicines (triple drug anti-retroviral therapy) can be our most important weapon rather than concentrating all the resources towards developing vaccines,” Dr Mohammad Mubasheer Ali, senior consultant internal medicine at Apollo tele health told ANI.

“A more individualistic, patient centric treatment approach has to be devised and implemented in treating Covid presently till the vaccine is available. We already know resistance to single drugs will bedevil Covid-19 treatments. We have seen resistance to single, anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs develop rapidly in many studies,” he added.

Ali further stated that just like AIDS, the healthcare experts will have to use a combination of medicines to treat Covid-19 instead of relying on or devising a single medicine for it.

“Just as with AIDS, we need a combination of medicines to treat this disease. The goal of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries now is to develop an array of highly potent and specific drugs, each of which targets a different function of the virus,” he told ANI.

“Decades of research on HIV has shown the way and gives us confidence in our eventual success,” he added.

Dr Rakesh Nongthombam on the other hand stresses on “universal power of collaboration beyond borders” just like it was done in the case of AIDS.

“One of the biggest lessons that humanity has learnt from the fight against AIDS is the universal power of collaboration beyond borders. Just as AIDS had facilitated R&D on drugs and their testing across population segments on a global basis notwithstanding the end-result, the ongoing trials for Covid-19 vaccine are being conducted in the same spirit of coordination and synergy in different countries,” said Dr Rakesh Nongthombam, Anaesthesiology Max ventilator.

Nongthombam also stated how both AIDS and Covid-19 have created more awareness in society about two different issues.

“Similar to AIDS, the collaborative umbrella for Covid-19 has extended beyond the healthcare community to embrace government, industries, and civil societies,” he said.

“Also, just as AIDS had catalyzed a world-wide movement for safer sex, Covid-19 has triggered nearly life-changing habits and practices in terms of hand hygiene, social distancing, and in general keeping more aware of infections and diseases,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:03 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh govt decides not to hold winter assembly session in December
Dec 01, 2020 19:04 IST
Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:03 IST
India predicted XI vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Two changes for the visitors
Dec 01, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.