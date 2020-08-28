Overnight oats: Benefits for health, weight loss, and recipes

Even if you are new to the whole fitness scene, chances are one of the first things you hear about are the benefits of eating oats, not just for its health benefits but also how it aids in weight loss. Oats are a versatile breakfast food that can be tweaked to taste as the consumer desires. It tastes just as brilliant with fruits as it does with some salt and spices. Another aspect that enhances the fitness credibility of oats is soaking them overnight for consumption the next day. Contrary to popular belief, overnight oats have an amalgamation of health benefits for the body and work wonders for weight loss.

How are overnight oats healthy?

Overnight oats have become the hot new trend across the world due to their high fibre and nutritional content, even more so than its cooked counterpart. When soaked overnight, the starch present in the oats is naturally broken down and more nutrients are absorbed by the oats through the period of soaking, the acid present in the oats also breaks down overnight and this results in better digestion. Due to its soggy texture, it is much easier to consume in the morning. Most importantly, overnight oats help in increasing the insulin present in your body, which helps in regulating type 2 diabetes.

How can overnight oats help you lose weight?

Oats over all are beneficial for all those who are looking to lose some extra weight. Overnight soaked oats are very high in their fibre content, which keeps your stomach filled for a longer period of time. It even helps in clearing out your digestive tract. The high resistant starch content guarantees faster fat burning and increasing the body’s insulin level. Overnight oats also help in reducing bad cholesterol in the body and increasing the good cholesterol. Oats are also known to work wonders for those who have a high blood pressure. Overnight oats serve as a quick meal with minimal preparation. Not only are nutritional but also make for a delicious meal.

How to make overnight oats?

There are many recipes all over the internet for you to choose from, in accordance with your taste. Simply, the oats need to be soaked in liquid for the span of 7-8 hours, before consumption. You can use milk, water, almond or coconut milk or even curd. Once they have been left overnight, they can be served the next morning with a variety of fruits and nuts. If you prefer a more savoury flavour, you can soak them in any of the above-mentioned liquids and add ‘ghee’, salt, and spices according to preference. Here is a delicious recipe to try.

Peanut butter overnight oats: Recipe by Minimalist Baker

Gluten-free, vegan recipe made with just 5 ingredients. ( Minimalist Baker )

Ingredients

OATS

• 1/2 cup unsweetened plain almond milk (or sub other dairy-free milks, such as coconut, soy, or hemp!)

• 3/4 Tbsp chia seeds

• 2 Tbsp natural salted peanut butter or almond butter (creamy or crunchy // or sub other nut or seed butter)

• 1 Tbsp maple syrup (or sub coconut sugar, organic brown sugar, or stevia to taste)

• 1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats (rolled oats are best, vs. steel cut or quick cooking)

TOPPINGS (optional)

• Sliced banana, strawberries, or raspberries

• Flaxseed meal or additional chia seed

• Granola

Instructions

• To a mason jar or small bowl with a lid, add almond milk, chia seeds, peanut butter, and maple syrup (or another sweetener) and stir with a spoon to combine. The peanut butter does not need to be completely mixed with the almond milk (doing so leaves swirls of peanut butter to enjoy the next day).

• Add oats and stir a few more times. Then press down with a spoon to ensure all oats have been moistened and are immersed in almond milk.

• Cover securely with a lid or seal and set in the refrigerator overnight (or for at least 6 hours) to set/soak.

• The next day, open and enjoy as is or garnish with desired toppings (see options above). See more flavour/topping suggestions in the blog post above!

• OPTIONAL: You can also heat your oats in the microwave for 45-60 seconds (just ensure there’s enough room at the top of your jar to allow for expansion and prevent overflow), or transfer oats to a saucepan and heat over medium heat until warmed through. Add more liquid as needed if oats get too thick/dry.

• Overnight oats will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days, though best within the first 12-24 hours in our experience. Not freezer friendly.

