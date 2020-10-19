Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Oxford University says Covid-19 patients experience symptoms months after contracting virus

Oxford University says Covid-19 patients experience symptoms months after contracting virus

The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors, the university said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:14 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

Scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Britain’s Oxford University said on Monday initial findings from a study on the long term impact of Covid-19 has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.

The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for Covid-19 survivors, the university said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 15:35 IST
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Oct 19, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

Halloween may be a way of life for weedy sea dragons. Find out why
Oct 19, 2020 16:39 IST
Covid-19 vaccine storage issues could leave 3 billion people without access
Oct 19, 2020 16:39 IST
Pakistan invites Sikhs for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on Nov 27
Oct 19, 2020 16:38 IST
Situation remains grim in north Karnataka, over 35K people evacuated
Oct 19, 2020 16:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.