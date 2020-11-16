Peanuts can reduce your risk of breast cancer. Here are 5 other things this nut can do for you

You might already know how healthy peanut butter is, but not many know the various benefits that peanuts can offer! Low in carbs and high in protein, these nuts also contain healthy fat, and other nutrients, which makes it perfect to snack on!

And surprisingly, peanuts have more protein when compared to other expensive nuts! Didn’t see that coming, right? Read on to learn more about its benefits!

1. IT CAN PROTECT YOU FROM BREAST CANCER

Breast cancer has turned into an epidemic in recent years, as more and more women are being diagnosed with it. In such a scenario, taking care of your health and diet becomes crucial. A study published in the journal Gynecologic and Obstetric Investigation found that high consumption of peanuts along with other nuts reduced the risk of breast cancer by 2-3 times. Therefore, with regular intake of peanuts, you can stay safe and healthy!

2. IT SUPPORTS YOUR HEART HEALTH

What you eat today will determine your heart health a few years later. And it is believed that eating a handful of peanuts can increase the good cholesterol levels in your body, which help reduce the risk of heart diseases. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition concluded that peanut consumption can actually reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

3. IT CAN KEEP YOUR BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS IN CHECK

If you are diabetic, you know it can be a real struggle to find something to snack on. Peanuts can be your saviour, as they do not spike your blood sugar levels. Moreover, the magnesium content in peanuts improves the insulin response of your body, which further helps to control blood sugar levels.

4. IT IMPROVES YOUR VISION

Maintaining good vision is no rocket science, you just have to include the right foods in your diet. Not only carrots, but peanuts, too, can help with good eyesight. The zinc present in peanuts helps your body produce vitamin A, and you already know now crucial vitamin A is, when it comes to maintaining good eye health.

5. IT MAKES YOUR SKIN HEALTHY

Want beautiful skin? Peanuts can do that for you! Being rich in vitamin B3, and niacin, peanuts promote wrinkle-free skin, and keep all kinds of skin diseases at bay. A study published in the journal Dermatologic Surgery also found that niacin helps in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmented spots.

6. KEEPS YOUR BONES HEALTHY AND STRONG

The manganese and phosphorus content in peanuts helps to maintain and build strong bones. This claim has been confirmed by a study published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

So ladies, are you convinced yet? It’s time to add peanuts to your grocery cart!

