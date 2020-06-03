Sections
Home / Health / Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19

Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19

Physical distancing of two metres or more can prevent person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, according to a comprehensive review of studies published in The Lancet journal, which also found that face masks and eye protection may decrease the risk of infection too.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Toronto

The researchers noted more global, collaborative, well-conducted studies of different personal protective strategies are needed. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Physical distancing of two metres or more can prevent person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, according to a comprehensive review of studies published in The Lancet journal, which also found that face masks and eye protection may decrease the risk of infection too.

The systematic review of existing evidence was commissioned by the World Health Organization, the researchers said.

“Physical distancing likely results in a large reduction of COVID-19,” said lead author Holger Schunemann, professor at the McMaster University in Canada.

“Although the direct evidence is limited, the use of masks in the community provides protection, and possibly N95 or similar respirators worn by health care workers suggest greater protection than other face masks,” said Schunemann, who is also co-director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases, Research Methods and Recommendations.



The researchers noted that the availability and feasibility and other contextual factors will probably influence recommendations that organisations develop about their use, and eye protection may provide additional benefits.

The international collaborative of researchers sought direct evidence on COVID-19 and indirect evidence on related coronaviruses causative of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

They identified no randomised control trials addressing the three coronaviruses but 44 relevant comparative studies in health-care and non-health-care settings across 16 countries and six continents from inception to early May 2020.

The researchers noted more global, collaborative, well-conducted studies of different personal protective strategies are needed.

For masks, large randomised trials are underway and are urgently needed, they said.

 

“There is an urgent need for all caregivers in health-care settings and non-health-care settings to have equitable access to these simple personal protective measures, which means scaling up production and consideration about repurposing manufacturing,” said Derek Chu, a clinician scientist at McMaster University and an affiliate of the Research Institute of St. Joe’s Hamilton.

“However, although distancing, face masks, and eye protection were each highly protective, none made individuals totally impervious from infection and so, basic measures such as hand hygiene are also essential to curtail the current COVID-19 pandemic and future waves,” Chu added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.