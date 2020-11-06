Sections
Prepare for next pandemic now, WHO urges world leaders

WHO also highlighted how the foundation for a stable world is only possible if every nation pays adequate attention to developing its healthcare services.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked world leaders to prepare for the next pandemic during its 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) which was held virtually.

In its press release, the international body said, “We must prepare for the next pandemic now. We’ve seen this past year that countries with robust health emergency preparedness infrastructure have been able to act quickly to contain and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

WHO also highlighted how the foundation for a stable world is only possible if every nation pays adequate attention to developing its healthcare services. WHO said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability.”

Applauding nations which have successfully curbed the spread, WHO said, “Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach.”



WHO also maintained that Covid-19 can be tackled with the combination of ‘science, solutions and solidarity.’

Highlighting how nations have contributed to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the international agency said that it was an unprecedented event where the entire world rallied together to develop procurement strategies for vaccines and improve the overall quality of healthcare. It said, “The world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity.”

WHO also outlined their decisions to address global health issues in the coming decade and discussed its Immunization Agenda 2030, the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020-2030 along with initiatives taken to address cervical cancer, tuberculosis, eye care, food safety and preparedness against influenza.

