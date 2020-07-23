Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Health / Promise and prevention: Experts discuss the race for a Covid-19 vaccine

Promise and prevention: Experts discuss the race for a Covid-19 vaccine

Healthcare experts answer the burning questions about Covid-19 vaccine and discuss about the race to develop it.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New York

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers seen near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (REUTERS)

As the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up, a group of healthcare experts answered some important questions. Reuters’ digital special projects editor Lauren Young asked participants which vaccine candidates show the most promise, and what to expect in terms of prevention, safety and vaccine roll out.

Below are the edited answers.

“The early trial results of several vaccines, that is the results of Phase 1 and/or Phase 2 trials, have been very promising. We should definitely ‘believe’ these results, while acknowledging that they do not prove the vaccine is effective.

These early phase trials address safety and whether the vaccine elicits a good immune response. The good news is that we have several vaccines that have or are moving forward into Phase 3 trials, the phase needed to prove it ‘works’ for licensing.”



— Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology at University of Michigan School of Public Health

“Hard to draw any firm conclusions from Phase 1 and 2 data and press releases. AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine has animal data. I’m confident we’ll get a COVID-19 vaccine, just not sure which candidate(s) will make it into people’s arms.”

— Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security

“We can have faith in several potential vaccines because they’re built off other successful efforts. Oxford/AstraZeneca, some (National Institute of Health) and one in China are all promising. But here’s what makes me most worried: global competition instead of collaboration is harming. In this pandemic, we need to quickly realize there are better ways of doing this.”

— Matthew Kavanagh, assistant professor of global health and visiting professor of Law at Georgetown University; director of global health policy & politics initiative at O’Neill Institute

“The “mad rush” to be first to market should NOT compromise the science in any way. We have very stringent scientific principles for scientific studies and these should not be compromised ... Ethics is of the utmost importance in any scientific study.”

— Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, emerging leader in biosecurity fellow at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security

“We have vaccine candidates coming to Phase 3 trials within seven months of knowing the genetic sequence of the virus. This is what can happen when public, academic & private entities come together with a single focus. When united, we can accomplish so much more!”

— Infectious Diseases Society of America

“Things will be confusing come the fall with both COVID-19 and the flu active at the same time. Since we have an effective vaccine for the flu, at least we can get protection against one of them.

— Raed Dweik, chairman of the Respiratory Institute at Cleveland Clinic

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This is how a hungry baby rhino lets his keeper know he needs food. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Jul 23, 2020 15:07 IST
Bodyguard of additional district judge commits suicide at Khagaria police lines in Bihar
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.