Sections
Home / Health / Researchers find potential element to improve productivity, quality of life in older adults

Researchers find potential element to improve productivity, quality of life in older adults

Nutraceuticals -- products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods -- have been found to be the potential elements to slow ageing processes and help in avoiding a host of chronic diseases that comes with the process.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Washington D.C. [USA]

Ageing is considered synonymous with the appearance of major diseases and an overall decline in physical and mental performance. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

In a recent study, researchers discovered nutraceuticals (products derived from food sources with extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods) as the potential elements to slow ageing processes and help in avoiding a host of chronic diseases that comes with the process.

Ageing is considered synonymous with the appearance of major diseases and an overall decline in physical and mental performance.

The recent study summarises the main findings on nutraceuticals that are believed to slow ageing processes by delaying and even preventing the development of multiple chronic diseases.

These nutraceuticals may help improve productivity and quality of life in the elderly.



Researchers from Migal-Galilee Research Institute (Israel), University of Ljubljana (Slovenia), and University of Belgrade (Serbia) have contributed their review after conducting a literature review work published on of nutraceuticals.

The research found that the most robust environmental manipulation for extending lifespan is caloric restriction without malnutrition. Some nutraceuticals can mimic caloric restriction effects. Caloric restriction is well established as a strategy to extend lifespan without malnutrition.

A variety of nutraceuticals were reported to mimic the effect of caloric restriction by modulating the activity of insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor signalling and sirtuin activity and consequently promote longevity.The review, published in Current Nutraceuticals, offers a special focus on the nutraceuticals that impact insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor signalling and sirtuin activity in mediating longevity and healthspan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune’s dummy, fake notes procured from Mumbai, Hyderabad: Cops
Jun 16, 2020 15:10 IST
UK and EU see Brexit deal a step closer after Johnson call
Jun 16, 2020 15:08 IST
Thane: 34-year-old dies while crossing railway track
Jun 16, 2020 15:03 IST
Gadget addiction among children during lockdown a cause of concern: Study
Jun 16, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.