Satiate your taste buds with this healthy namak para recipe that needs no frying

There’s not even a single soul who doesn’t love Indian snacks, especially fried goodies. Even those who make conscious efforts to eat healthy find it difficult to stay away from munchies, especially if it is namak para. After all, they pair well with chai, and then you can just go on and on eating it — they are super addictive, aren’t they?

But there’s a downside of eating too many pieces of namak pare. That’s because that oil in your system will not only cause weight gain, but will also affect your health. But, the heart wants what it wants. Hence, we decided to find a healthier way to eat our favourite snack. The process of preparing namak pare can be changed to ensure that we can enjoy this crunchy snack without any guilt.

We’re going to be baking, instead of frying the namak pare! What’s more, it only takes about 30 to 40 minutes to prepare a whole jar of this snack, which can be consumed over the course of a few days.

HERE’S WHAT YOU WILL NEED:

1 ½ cups of whole wheat flour (atta)

½ cup of all-purpose flour (maida)

½ teaspoon of carom seeds (ajwain)

Salt, to taste

½ cup of olive oil or ghee

Water, as per requirement

HERE’S HOW TO PREPARE BAKED NAMAK PARE:

Step 1: Take a bowl and add whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, ajwain and salt to it. Mix these ingredients together.

Step 2: To this mix, add ghee or olive oil. While ghee will help you get the traditional taste, olive oil will be a healthier alternative. Mix it well with the other ingredients.

Step 3: Now, add water in order to knead the dough. Don’t go overboard and only add as much water as required, to ensure the dough stays stiff.

Step 4: Once done, let the dough rest and keep it aside.

Step 5: Allow the oven or air fryer to preheat at 200°C.

Step 6: Flatten the dough with a rolling pin. The thickness has to be optimum. Keeping it too thick will reduce the crunchiness, and making it too thin can break the pieces. So, keep that in mind when you’re rolling it.

Step 7: Once rolled, cut it in any shape you like. You can use a toothpick to prick the pieces to avoid the dough from rising during the baking process.

Step 8: Grease your baking tray with oil and place the pieces on it. Then, place the tray in the oven or air fryer.

Step 9: Let the pieces bake for 15 to 20 minutes. When you see them getting golden brown, you’ll know they’re done!

Now, you can store the namak para pieces in a big jar, and consume it whenever you want without any guilt!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)