Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Covid-19: Scientists find evidence that coronavirus superspreading is fat-tailed

Covid-19: Scientists find evidence that coronavirus superspreading is fat-tailed

Superspreaders, infected individuals who result in an outsized number of secondary cases, are believed to underlie a significant fraction of total SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus uses his smartphone along a street during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)

Superspreaders, infected individuals who result in an outsized number of secondary cases, are believed to underlie a significant fraction of total SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Scientists combined empirical observations of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 transmission and extreme value statistics to show that the distribution of secondary cases is consistent with being fat-tailed, implying that large superspreading events are extremal, yet probable, occurrences.

They then integrated these results with interaction-based network models of disease transmission and show that superspreading, when it is fat-tailed, leads to pronounced transmission by increasing dispersion.

The findings of the study indicate that large superspreading events should be the targets of interventions that minimize tail exposure.

Superspreading has been recognized as an important phenomenon arising from heterogeneity in individual disease transmission patterns.



The role of superspreading as a significant source of disease transmission has been appreciated in outbreaks of measles, influenza, rubella, smallpox, Ebola, monkeypox, SARS, and SARS-CoV-2.

A basic definition of an nth-percentile superspreading event (SSE) has been proposed to be any infected individual who infects more people than does the nth-percentile of other infected individuals.

Hence, if the number of secondary cases is randomly distributed, then for large n, SSEs can be viewed as right-tail events. A natural language for understanding the tail events of random distributions is extreme value theory, which has been applied to contexts as diverse as insurance and contagious diseases.

The researchers applied extreme value theory to empirical data on superspreading in order to gain insight into this critical phenomenon impacting the current COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nov 03, 2020 11:44 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 11:35 IST
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Nov 03, 2020 11:12 IST

latest news

BB 14: Nishant shares video after his eviction, gives message to detractors
Nov 03, 2020 11:40 IST
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh also mulls law against ‘love jihad’
Nov 03, 2020 11:35 IST
Murder accused in Ujjain jail allegedly dies by suicide, 4 jail guards suspended
Nov 03, 2020 11:34 IST
KBC 12: Amitabh reveals how he would increase oxygen level in hospital
Nov 03, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.