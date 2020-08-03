Sections
Home / Health / SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials

SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials

 The approval to SII was granted by Dr VG Somani late on Sunday after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Serum Instituteof India building in Hadapsar, Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has been given a green light by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting the Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University, news agency PTI has reported.

The news agency reported citing unnamed government officials as saying that the approval to SII was granted by Dr VG Somani late on Sunday after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19.

"The firm has to submit safety data, evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), to the CDSCO before proceeding to Phase 3 clinical trials," a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses four weeks apart (first dose on day one and second dose on day 29) following which the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals," the official said.



Also read: Mask, social distancing will be crucial even after Covid-19 vaccine, says scientist

SII, the world's largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute in collaboration with British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate is on in the United Kingdom, Phase 3 in Brazil and Phase 1 and 2 in South Africa.

The officials, according to PTI, said Serum Institute had submitted a revised proposal on Wednesday after the SEC on July 28 had asked it to revise its protocol for the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials besides seeking some additional information.

Also read: Once successful, Covid-19 vaccine doses will be distributed by govt, says Serum Institute

The panel had also recommended that the clinical trial sites which have been proposed for the study be distributed across India.

The expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday, as a rapid regulatory response, had recommended granting permission for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the potential vaccine, 'Covishield', on healthy adults in India.

Serum Institute has said in its revised proposal that 1,600 people above 18 years of age will participate in the trials across 17 selected sites, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, BJ Medical College in Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, AIIMS in Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysore.

"According to the application, it would conduct an observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of 'Covishield' on healthy Indian adults," the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Baby elephant named Penzi learns to graze, video is all about cuteness
Aug 03, 2020 10:38 IST
This enzyme causes your body odour, researchers find
Aug 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Trial court must also record signs and gestures of hearing and speech impaired witness: HC
Aug 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Coco Vandeweghe winner gives Empire WTT title
Aug 03, 2020 10:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.