Sections
Home / Health / Spanish study shows higher risk of Covid-19 pneumonia in pregnant women

Spanish study shows higher risk of Covid-19 pneumonia in pregnant women

Pregnant women face a higher risk of developing pneumonia from Covid-19 than women in general aged between 30 and 40, a Spanish study says.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Spain

Pregnant women who showed coronavirus symptoms had a 61.5% chance of developing pneumonia, according to the study. (Unsplash)

Pregnant women face a higher risk of developing pneumonia from Covid-19 than women in general aged between 30 and 40, a Spanish study showed on Wednesday.

The obstetrics and infectious diseases departments at Madrid’s 12 de Octubre hospital found the risk of developing severe pneumonia from Covid-19 in “pregnant patients is high and superior to that of women of the same age”, a hospital statement said.

Pregnant women who showed coronavirus symptoms had a 61.5% chance of developing pneumonia, according to the study. This compared with an average risk of 25% for women between 30 and 40 years old in Spain, said the study, which was also published in the Lancet medical journal.

Researchers tracked 52 adult pregnant women who were diagnosed with Covid-19 between March 6 and April 5. Some 32 of the group contracted pneumonia, of whom more than half required supplemental oxygen.



Most pregnant women with Covid-19 did not need to be induced into labour and only three of the women included in the study needed a C-section as a result of the disease.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike
Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.