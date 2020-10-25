Study reveals about 60 per cent cancer patients do not respond effectively to chemotherapy treatments

In recent research, they say that the results can be even worse - as many of those same patients experience toxic and sometimes deadly side effects. (Unsplash)

Nearly 60 per cent of all cancer patients do not respond effectively to chemotherapy treatments, as estimated by scientists from Purdue University. In recent research, they say that the results can be even worse - as many of those same patients experience toxic and sometimes deadly side effects.

Now, a Purdue University scientist and entrepreneur working to use simple LED light to help determine if certain chemotherapy options will work for specific patients. The work is published in Scientific Reports.”We are using a technique very similar to Doppler radar used in the weather to advance personalized medicine,” said David Nolte, the Edward M. Purcell Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy in Purdue’s College of Science. “We take the LED light and shine it on biopsies. We then apply chemotherapy to the biopsies and analyse how the light scatters off the tissues.”

Nolte, who also is a member of the Purdue University Centre for Cancer Research, said the light scattering dynamics give scientists and doctors detailed information about the likelihood of a chemotherapy drug being effective for a patient. Nolte said they have results within 24 hours. This first trial looked at biodynamic imaging on human patients with ovarian cancer.

“We look for signs of apoptosis, or what we call the controlled death of cells,” Nolte said. “Apoptosis is the signal that indicates the effectiveness of the chemotherapy for this patient’s tissues and tumours. For some cancers, there are so many treatment options available that it’s like a doctor is trying to fit square pegs in circular holes until the desired outcome is found. We want to make this process better for patients.”

Nolte has worked with several groups within the Purdue entrepreneurial and commercialization ecosystem, including the Purdue Foundry, on business plan development and management searches. AniDyn, a medical technology startup, was spun out of Purdue by professors Nolte and John J. Turek. AniDyn is focused on the development and commercialization of live-tissue imaging platform technologies.

Nolte also works closely with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialisation to patent and license his technologies.

