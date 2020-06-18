Sections
Home / Health / Suicide rate for people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders 170 times higher. Here’s why

Suicide rate for people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders 170 times higher. Here’s why

The suicide rate for people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) is 170 times higher than the general population, according to a recent study.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Toronto

Image for representational purposes only. (Pixabay)

The suicide rate for people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) is 170 times higher than the general population, according to a recent study.

The study was published in the journal Schizophrenia Research.

The study of 20-year of population data, which is believed to be the largest of its kind ever done, examined statistics on over 75,000 patients who received the first diagnosis of SSD. On average, each patient was followed for almost ten years.

The research found several key factors that were predictors of suicide, including the first five years of being diagnosed with SSD, evidence of mood disorder or hospitalisation prior to diagnosis and the diagnoses of SSD at later age.



“What this study teaches is us that although people with SSD are at higher risk for suicide, we can target those at the highest risk with changes in policy and treatment,” said lead author Dr Juveria Zaheer, Clinician Scientist at the CAMH Institute for Mental Health Policy Research.

“In the past clinicians have focused on treating the psychosis itself when it first appears,” said senior author Dr Paul Kurdyak, Director, Health Outcomes and Performance Evaluation, CAMH Institute for Mental Health Policy Research and Clinician Scientist at ICES.

“This study shows that treatment has to include suicide prevention safety planning as well from the very beginning,” added Kurdyak.

The authors suggest increasing the age limit for admission to first-episode psychosis programs (most are closed to people over 30) and increasing the length of clinical follow-up care after the first episode of psychosis.

“Now that we know what is happening, we need to better understand why. Our next step will be to study the lived experience of people with SSD who have had suicidal ideation,” said Dr Zaheer.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.