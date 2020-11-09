Sections
Symptoms of eczema in children lessened by Vitamin D supplementation

The symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis or eczema were eased by Vitamin D supplementation, suggest the findings of a new study.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Washington [US]

The results of the recent randomised controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research and Perspectives. (Unsplash)

The results of the recent randomised controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research and Perspectives.

Investigators reported on the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the trial and received either oral daily vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard care, for 12 weeks.

“Vitamin D supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves the clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis,” the authors said.

ultraviolVitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in a few foods and available as a dietary supplement. It is also produced endogenously when et (UV) rays from sunlight strike the skin and trigger vitamin D synthesis.

