These 3 facial yoga exercises will give you plump and glowing skin in no time

Given our modern lives, our skin can become dull—thanks to factors ranging from sun damage to stress. There’s no doubt that all this can accelerate the signs of ageing and really affect your confidence. Which is why you need to invest some time and effort into making sure our skin stays healthy and is able to fight off damage.

Turns out, yoga can be extremely helpful in ensuring that your skin always stays glowing! By the way girls, here we’re talking about facial yoga which features asanas that are designed specifically for the skin and facial muscles.

Facial yoga works in two key ways to ensure that you always have healthy skin:

1) Our face is made of muscles that sag with age. Facial yoga strengthens these facial muscles, thus ensuring our skin stays firm.

2) It enhances blood circulation which results in glowing skin that looks fresh and plump.

What’s more? Facial yoga doesn’t take up a lot of time or energy. You can practice it anywhere and anytime. All you need is 15 minutes out of your daily schedule to start seeing the benefits.

Here are three facial yoga exercises you need to try out right away:

1. The big ‘O’

Sit straight and widen your eyes along with stretching your lips out into the shape of ‘O’. Hold this for as long as you can. You can start off with 10 seconds and slowly increase that time to 30 seconds. This exercise is perfect to increase blood circulation to provide your skin with a healthy glow while keeping the appearance of fine lines at bay.

2. Pout and smile

This one is fairly simple! Start by pouting and then smiling wide afterwards. Do the pout-and-smile exercise as fast as you can. You can keep at it for as long as you wish. However, try to go for 10 repetitions minimum, if you want to start seeing the benefits. Not only will this enhance blood circulation, but will also strengthen your jaw muscles for that perfect jawline.

3. Puffer fish face

Fill your mouth up with as much air as possible. Puff up your cheeks to accommodate more air. You can also place two fingers on your lips to keep the air from escaping. Now, shift the air from one side to the other with as much speed as possible. Practise this for a couple of minutes every day to achieve glowing skin and fuller cheeks.

So, include these facial yoga exercises into your daily workout routine and see the results within weeks!

(This article was originally published on HealthShots.com)