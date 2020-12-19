This jackfruit flour from India can fight diabetes and even the American Diabetes Association agrees

Yes, jackfruit can be your savior if you have diabetes. (Shutterstock)

We are a nation of over 70 million diabetics. If that number isn’t shocking enough, let me add some global context here. One out of every six diabetics in this world is Indian. Here’s another one: India has the second-largest diabetic population in the world.

It is not surprising then that we as a populace are always looking out for home remedies for diabetes, that can help us manage this disease and lead a quality life. And in this pursuit has emerged a home-grown winner that is now even getting accolades from the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

I am referring to green jackfruit flour that has been proven to lower blood sugar levels and help people manage their diabetes.

Also, read: Green jackfruit can help manage diabetes by lowering blood sugar: Study

JACKFRUIT AND DIABETES: WHAT’S THE CONNECTION

There is hardly a household in India that doesn’t relish the flavours of kathal or jackfruit. Loaded with vitamins A and C, riboflavin, potassium, magnesium, copper, protein, and manganese—this fruit is too good to be true.

Now when it comes to diabetes, what sets jackfruit apart is its medium glycemic index (GI). This means a lower spike in blood sugar levels, as your body breaks down the fruit slowly.

But that’s not all jackfruit can do for diabetics. The fruit is in low in carbs, has a moderate amount of fibre and protein, and is rich in protective antioxidants—which makes it a wonder food for people with this disease.

Also, read: These 6 health benefits of jackfruit will even make haters fall in love with the superfood

Also, read: These 6 health benefits of jackfruit will even make haters fall in love with the superfood

JACKFRUIT FLOUR, IT SEEMS, AMPLIFIES THE DIABETIC-FRIENDLY EFFECT OF THE FRUIT

Now before you go running to your supermarket, looking for a packet of jackfruit flour—let me tell you, it’s going to be a tough find. At the moment, there is only one brand retailing this miraculous product—Jackfruit365. And its patented!

Their green jackfruit flour has even undergone a clinical trial, the results of which state that including this flour into the diet of diabetics can reduce plasma blood glucose levels. You can read the full study here.

The study also included testimonials from some participants, one of which said: “For the past two years I started adding a tablespoon of this to my breakfast, lunch and dinner. In one year I could discontinue insulin and control my sugar levels with just tablets.”

The findings of the study were published in Diabetes in June 2020, which is the journal for the American Diabetes Association. The study has also been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also, read: 5 diabetes superfoods that can help you control your blood sugar naturally

SO SHOULD YOU USE GREEN JACKFRUIT FLOUR FOR DIABETES?

With solid credentials, this green jackfruit flour really seems like a miracle remedy. Available with a multitude of grocers online and retailing for only Rs 80 for 200 grams, it seems like an easy fix for people with diabetes. Right?

Well, not really. For one, it’s NOT a substitute for any medication that you might be taking to control your blood sugar. And while research does show that it effectively helps to manage diabetes, the truth is that you should consult your medical practitioner before using it as a substitute for atta, rice, or anything else in your diet.

Yes, you can make a number of dishes with this flour or just eat a teaspoon of it thrice a day like their website suggests. And yes, it might just help you get your blood sugar levels in check and reduce your dependance on artificial insulin and other medications. But whatever you choose to do, talk to your diabetologist or dietician before taking this step.

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)