Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / Tired of period rashes? Here are 5 simple ways to prevent them

Tired of period rashes? Here are 5 simple ways to prevent them

Period rashes are a common but frustrating problem accompanying our menstrual cycle but you can avoid them with these 5 tricks.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:04 IST

By Shreya Gupta, HealthShots

Yes, you can keep the period rashes at bay! (Pixabay)

Periods are undeniably annoying and what makes this monthly occurrence even more annoying? Period rash! But, there’s nothing to worry about. Periods come with a bunch of problems and rashes are one of the most common ones. There isn’t a single woman who hasn’t suffered from period rashes but the truth is that they’re very avoidable.

All you have to do is make a few changes! There are tips and tricks to minimise and prevent the development of period rashes. Here are five simple things you can do for a comfortable period:

1. CONSIDER THE ALTERNATIVES

Sanitary napkins are the main culprit behind the development of period rashes. So, switching to a brand that is made entirely of cotton can be a good choice. But, if you have already tried doing this and have not noticed any difference, you might want to replace sanitary napkins with other products such as tampons or a menstrual cup.

Are you game to try a menstrual cup?



2. CHANGE YOUR PAD FREQUENTLY

Are you guilty of wearing the same pad for an entire day? Please don’t do that! Wearing the same pad for a very long period is not only bad for your health but it also contributes to period rashes. So, changing your pad frequently should be your priority if you are aiming to get rid of rashes.

3. WEAR THE RIGHT UNDERWEAR

Make sure you are wearing cotton underwear during your periods. This makes sure that you are not sweating profusely and allows your skin to breathe. With proper ventilation and no moisture build-up, there’s a lesser chance of developing rashes down there.

4. MAINTAIN PROPER HYGIENE

Washing the vaginal area with warm water every few hours is enough to get rid of the infection-causing bacteria. Maintaining proper hygiene during that time will not only keep you comfortable but also clean.

5. USE TALCUM POWDER

Using a mild talcum powder such as a baby powder can decrease the risk of getting rashes by decreasing the friction. It also helps absorb any extra moisture and keeps the area dry. So, try using talcum powder down there to get rid of those painful rashes!

Try these tricks to keep period rashes at bay!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Oct 28, 2020 11:10 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Oct 28, 2020 11:20 IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Oct 28, 2020 09:25 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Yogi Adityanath to address two rallies in Champaran today
Oct 28, 2020 11:16 IST
China says border standoff is bilateral issue, criticises Mike Pompeo’s remarks
Oct 28, 2020 11:13 IST
IPL 2020: In times of pandemic, the small comfort of no air travel in IPL
Oct 28, 2020 11:08 IST
Manoj Bajpayee hides behind prosthetics in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song
Oct 28, 2020 11:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.