Sections
E-Paper
Home / Health / Coronavirus pandemic: New evidence of waning antibody immunity to Covid-19 over time found

Coronavirus pandemic: New evidence of waning antibody immunity to Covid-19 over time found

Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:18 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Alfea Jamal, London

FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a protective mask walks near a social distancing sign, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Coventry, Britain October 25, 2020. (REUTERS)

Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community. Scientists at Imperial College London have tracked antibody levels in the British population following the first wave of Covid-19 infections in March and April. Their study found that antibody prevalence fell from 6% of the population around the end of June to just 4.4% in September. That raises the prospect of decreasing population immunity ahead of a second wave of infections that has forced local lockdowns and restrictions in recent weeks.

Although immunity to the novel coronavirus is a complex and murky area, and may be assisted by T cells, as well as B cells that can stimulate the quick production of antibodies following re-exposure to the virus, the researchers said the experience of other coronaviruses suggested immunity might not be enduring. “We can see the antibodies and we can see them declining and we know that antibodies on their own are quite protective,” Wendy Barclay, Head of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London told reporters. “On the balance of evidence I would say, with what we know for other coronaviruses, it would look as if immunity declines away at the same rate as antibodies decline away, and that this is an indication of waning immunity at the population level.”

Those whose Covid-19 was confirmed with a gold standard PCR test had a less pronounced decline in antibodies, compared to people who had been asymptomatic and unaware of their original infection. There was no change in the levels of antibodies seen in healthcare workers, possibly due to repeated exposure to the virus. Imperial’s findings were released as a pre-print paper, and have not yet been peer-reviewed. Barclay said that the rapid waning of antibodies from infection did not necessarily have implications for the efficacy of vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials. “A good vaccine may well be better than natural immunity,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
Oct 27, 2020 09:56 IST
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST

latest news

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau’s mother passes away
Oct 27, 2020 10:48 IST
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
Oct 27, 2020 10:47 IST
Mumbai civic body revives plan to set up desalination plant for potable water
Oct 27, 2020 10:43 IST
Aguero ruled out for two to four weeks, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
Oct 27, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.