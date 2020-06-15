Unlock 1.0: Expert tips for you to detox right

For one day detox, you can start the day with lemon water, in warm water. The pectin from the lemon supports digestion, assisting to make lemon a phenomenal detoxifying food. (Unsplash)

Over the past few months, we have all experienced moments that are more reminiscent of sci-fi novels than real life: all about competing on social media and house parties held via a computer screen. Perched in front of the laptop as we work from home, a bowl of chips comes handy. To post a fabulous delicacy on social media, the ‘Ready to Eat’ packs are what we resort to. And workout? What’s that got to in our daily routine? The lockdown has thus increased the intake of junk food and reduced our daily workout regime. However, now as we enter unlock 1.0, it is time for a detox. Experts say they are good once in four weeks. Considering the junk food, pesticides and other toxins that we are often exposed to, it is always good to give an added boost to your detox organs. Eating this way is beneficial for not only detoxification but also to boost immunity, clear out skin, help slow down ageing and general health. It should be noted that the diet, though it is very high in micronutrients, minerals, vitamins, anti-oxidants etc., is quite low on calories, fats, proteins and carbohydrates. For this reason, it should not be done for more than a day, or maximum two, at a time. Follow this plan once every 4-6 weeks. Here’s what dietician Shikha Mahajan and nutritionist Avni Kaul tell us:

For one day detox, you can start the day with lemon water, in warm water. The pectin from the lemon supports digestion, assisting to make lemon a phenomenal detoxifying food. Water with lemon also assists curb your appetite and boosts satiety. Drink lots of fluids through the day and ensure a minimum of 3 lts of water, and 1-1.5 lts of other fluids such as green tea, coconut water, chamomile tea and herbal kadhas.

When detoxing do not eat bread rather eat protein-based that will give satiety. Make sure you do not skip your meal, have your breakfast, lunch and dinner and one snack that is of only whole foods only. For main meals have vegetable salads or soups, but avoid adding dressings, soya, sauces that can defeat the purpose. Season your food lightly with low sodium salt, pepper, herbs and cinnamon.

Get approximately 3 servings of fruits - apple, berries, papaya, and pomegranate. Apple is rich in vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Apples are also rich in pectin and phytochemicals these all help in detox. Eating berries helps form butyrate that helps in weight loss and making body lean. Papaya contains Papain that is an enzyme that aids in the breakdown of protein and indigestion - and 5 servings of vegetables- when you are planning for detox go for anti-inflammatory vegetables such as spinach, beets, carrots, garlic, onions, and cucumbers. Have a glass of vegetable juice, including beets, bottle guard, pumpkin, ginger and mint.

Then follow it with a cup of tea in the evening or afternoon. Go for green/herbal tea rather than the caffeinated one. For herbal drinks go for ginger and lemon juice as it is a wonderful juice to have since it supports digestion. Similarly, one can also try peppermint water as they are not only cooler by nature but also provides relief from stomach ailments and cleanses your digestive system. Whereas one can also consume boiled water with brewing spices such as fennel seed, aniseed, and Tulsi leaves they are not just anti-inflammatory but helps make the body get rid of impurities.

Instead of regular milk, have almond milk.

Apart from these, do your exercise which means your blood flow will remain consistent. But don’t go overboard. This will in turn help to flush out the toxins. However, try to avoid stress so your body can fully absorb the anti-oxidants from the diet.

(With inputs from dietician Shikha Mahajan and nutritionist Avni Kaul)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter