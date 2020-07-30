WHO debunks myth about Hydroxychloroquine being potential cure for Covid-19

Sections
Present research done by the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that “hydroxychloroquine does not have clinical benefits in treating Covid-19.”

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times Delhi

The search for a cure for Covid-19 is ongoing. (Unsplash )

The world is in peril right now and even modern science is stumped at how to cure or even treat patients who have been infected with Covid-19. Considering the novelty of this type of virus, there is not a lot of factual information available in regard to curing the disease. It is also especially hard to give preventive measures as few people have developed antibodies to it.

There has been a lot of speculation about how to go about curing or preventing the virus from taking root, especially about the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. In the recent past, there have been many studies about these drugs possibly being the cure for Covid-19.

Initially, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been used to treat malaria, lupus, erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis; and have shown positive results in the case of these diseases. However, present research done by the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that “hydroxychloroquine does not have clinical benefits in treating Covid-19.”



It is considered safe for patients who are suffering from diseases like malaria and lupus, it may cause serious heart rhythm problems according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They go on to say that the potential risks of taking these drugs may outweigh any benefits that one might get. These drugs should not be taken unless specifically recommended by doctors.



In the past, the president of the United States, Donald Trump has given this combination of drugs, his vote of confidence, saying that “I happen to believe in it (hydroxychloroquine). I would take it. As you know, I took it for a 14-day period, and I’m here. I happen to think it works in the early stages. I think frontline medical people believe that too -- some, many.”

However, the FDA immediately claimed that there is no proof that the drugs used to cure malaria might do the same for Covid-19. The WHO has finally confirmed the FDA‘s statement saying that, according to the ongoing trials, Hydroxychloroquine does not have any medical benefits against coronavirus.

-- With inputs from the Press Trust of India

