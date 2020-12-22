Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Health / WHO says new Covid-19 strain not yet ‘out of control’

WHO says new Covid-19 strain not yet ‘out of control’

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimed the new variant was “out of control”, with British officials saying it was 70 percent more transmissible than the main strain.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:37 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Geneva

Medical workers wash their hands in a nursing home of Kaysesberg, eastern France. (AP)

The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained using existing measures, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

“We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we’ve got it under control,” WHO’s emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a press conference.

“So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices.”

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimed the new variant was “out of control”, with British officials saying it was 70 percent more transmissible than the main strain.



“The measures we currently have in place are the correct measures,” Ryan said.

“We need to do what we have been doing, we may just have to do it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we can bring this virus under control.”

Roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travelling from Britain or South Africa -- where another variant has emerged -- to stop any further spread.

“In some senses, it means we have to work harder,” Ryan said. “Even if the virus has become a little bit more efficient in spreading, the virus can be stopped.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
by Karn Pratap Singh
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
by Rhythma Kaul
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
by Zia Haq
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Chhattisgarh declares 3-day mourning as mark of respect to Motilal Vora
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today
by Hemendra Chaturvedi
Zara’s arm warmer creates chatter on Twitter. Would you try it?
by Sanya Budhiraja
Timeline: Verdict in 1992 Sister Abhaya murder case today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.