Yes, dry skin breaks out too! Here are 4 ways to manage it according to a dermatologist

We often give in to the misconception that only oily skin is prone to acne and dry skin never breaks out. Yes, acne is associated with oil but another key factor that leads to acne is clogged pores which many people with a dry skin experience.

Dr Kiran Sethi, a widely renowned skin specialist from Delhi says, “Even those with dry skin can develop acne easily if their pores are clogged. Acne is not just about oily skin but also about pore obstruction and hormonal variation.”

It is completely normal to experience breakouts even if you have dry skin but if the problem persists, there could be an underlying cause that should be looked into at the earliest. Dr Sethi discussed 4 ways in which you can manage breakouts if you have dry skin:

1. LOOK FOR HORMONAL ISSUES

There’s a chance that you’ve developed acne because of hormonal imbalance. So, it is important to rule out thyroid and PCOD before looking for an effective skincare routine.

2. UNDERSTAND YOUR SKIN

Understanding which products work for your skin and which ones don’t is the first step towards preventing acne. It could be that your skin is sensitive, or that the products you’re using are causing you to breakout. Hence, it is best to understand what suits your skin in order to avoid acne.

Dr Sethi suggests, “If you are breaking out, stop using the products that are a part of your skincare routine or any DIY home remedies you’re practising.”

3. SWITCH TO A SALICYLIC ACID-BASED PRODUCT

If you have been thinking that salicylic acid is only effective for those with oily skin, you’re utterly wrong. If you have dry skin and are experiencing breakouts, salicylic acid-based products. “Salicylic acid-based face wash and moisturiser can help unclog your pores and reduce your acne,” says Dr Sethi.

4. CHANGE YOUR FACE MASK FREQUENTLY

“It is absolutely necessary to wear a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic but it can lead to breakouts on your face. Masks obstruct the skin pores physically, resulting in zits. So, changing your face mask frequently when you are out along with wiping sweat and dirt off your face can prevent acne,” says Dr Sethi.

What you need to keep in mind is that if these tips don’t work, seek professional help to solve your concern. Happy acne-free face, ladies!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)