Sections
Home / Health / Yoga has physical and mental health benefits for atrial fibrillation patients

Yoga has physical and mental health benefits for atrial fibrillation patients

Reduced quality of life is common, and 10-40 per cent of patients are hospitalised each year. Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include palpitations, racing or irregular pulse, shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain, and dizziness.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Washington DC

Yoga could help patients manage the symptoms of atrial fibrillation, suggests a new study published and presented at the ESC Congress 2020.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. One in four middle-aged adults in Europe and the US will develop the condition, which causes 20-30 per cent of all strokes and increases the risk of death 1.5-fold in men and two-fold in women.

Reduced quality of life is common, and 10-40 per cent of patients are hospitalised each year. Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include palpitations, racing or irregular pulse, shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain, and dizziness.

“The symptoms of atrial fibrillation can be distressing. They come and go, causing many patients to feel anxious and limiting their ability to live a normal life,” said study author Dr Naresh Sen of HG SMS Hospital, Jaipur, India.



This study investigated whether yoga could ease symptoms in patients with atrial fibrillation. The study enrolled 538 patients in 2012 to 2017. Patients served as their own controls.

For 12 weeks they did no yoga. Then for 16 weeks patients attended 30-minute yoga sessions every other day, which included postures and breathing. During the yoga period, patients were also encouraged to practice the movements and breathing at home on a daily basis.

During both study periods, symptoms and episodes of atrial fibrillation were recorded in a diary. Some patients also wore a heart monitor to verify atrial fibrillation episodes. Patients completed an anxiety and depression survey and a questionnaire assessing their ability to do daily activities and socialise, energy levels, and mood. Heart rate and blood pressure were also measured. The researchers then compared outcomes between the yoga and non-yoga periods.

During the 16-week yoga period, patients experienced significant improvements in all areas compared to the 12-week non-yoga period.

For example, during the non-yoga period, patients experienced an average of 15 symptomatic episodes of atrial fibrillation compared to eight episodes during the yoga period. The average blood pressure was 11/6 mmHg lower after yoga training.

“Our study suggests that yoga has wide-ranging physical and mental health benefits for patients with atrial fibrillation and could be added on top of usual therapies,” said Dr. Sen.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 658 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 18,000-mark
Aug 29, 2020 23:04 IST
Aditi Ashok off to good start in LPGA
Aug 29, 2020 23:04 IST
BJP chief Nadda preps for Bihar assembly polls, asks MPs to reach out to voters
Aug 29, 2020 23:04 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Congress, BJP in war of words over filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh
Aug 29, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.