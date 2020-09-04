Why do you really spend as you do?

How people should spend their money is a question for a financial planner. Why they spend it the way they do is a question for a psychologist.

A field called financial psychology integrates the study of mind, behaviour, belief systems and emotions, with financial management and planning, and there are elements of it that can benefit everyone.

For many people — especially in the 18-to-35 age group — “not knowing where the money went” is a worrying refrain. “More than a question of inflow and outflow, it is an issue of the relationship with money,” says Dr Kamna Chhibber, head of mental health and behavioural sciences at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “If that relationship needs to change, and doesn’t, then no matter how much the numbers climb, the patterns are likely to remain the same.” Which is why credit card debt is a mushrooming problem in a country that was, until recently, obsessed with saving.

Shobhita Shetty, 37, single and with no plans to start a family, says she spends a lot on friends when they go out together. “I have no one to spend my money on. My parents are no more. So I pay for the lunches and dinners, even children’s stationery and it makes me feel good.”

She also foots part of the bill or the entire tab when travelling with friends and relatives. “I realise I need to be careful and save for myself,” she says. “It worries me sometimes that my spending feels out of control, particularly when it comes to spending on others. I am slowly trying to be less impulsive.”

Dependency, fear and anxiety can be powerful factors . Nilesh Samant, 26, is so afraid of not having enough liquid cash at hand, for instance, that he prefers not to use investment instruments that could help his money multiply. Instead, it sits in a savings account where inflation eats away at it each year.

“I know I should invest, but my parents are senior citizens, my mother has heart issues and my father is severely diabetic,” he says. “I am scared to lock up any money. And the result is that I feel vulnerable when I think about my finances.”

Ishita, 28, a content creator from Delhi who gave only one name, has been moving cities every year for three years for work. “I told myself it was all the moving around that was keeping me from saving and investing, but in my second session with a therapist, I realised it was my anxiety making me a bad (financial) planner,” she says.

Some spend to fill an emotional void and don’t realise it, others save unwisely to assuage fears rooted in other factors, says Dr Chetna Duggal, a psychotherapist and associate professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. “Whether you are responding to fear or a void caused by childhood traumas, or to loss or loneliness, once you recognise the emotions playing out in your head and sit down with them, tracking why they are there and what they make you do, it should get easier to gradually see money as money and plan your finances accordingly.”