911 call made on night of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s violent confrontation released

A 911 call believed to have been made by a friend of actor Amber Heard’s, in which she says that the actor was assaulted, has been released. The tape is said to be a part of Heard’s ongoing court proceedings against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who has sued her for $50 million.

According to Page Six, Depp’s lawyers claim that the tape is evidence of a set-up. “Quite simply, this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn’t do the trick,” Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman told Daily Mail.

In the tape, a person, “Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it’s penthouse three.” The caller is referring to a house shared by Heard and Depp, and says in the tape that her friend Amber called to say that her boyfriend was assaulting her. “Send somebody up there please,” the caller says.

“So what did she say? That this guy assaulted her or hit her?” the LAPD operator asks. “Physically assaulting her, yeah,” the caller says. The caller is believed to be Heard’s friend, iO Tillett Wright, who’d previously said that they’d made the call in a statement via the actor’s lawyer. “I then heard Amber crying in fear and begging Johnny to stop his attack, thereafter I heard Amber scream out ‘Call 911’ before the call got disconnected. I called 911 to save Amber’s life,” the caller said.

Heard’s lawyer, meanwhile, dismissed Depp’s lawyer’s claims. “Mr Depp’s representations about the 911 calls on the night of May 21, 2016 are false, and Mr Depp and his lawyers should know better,” Roberta Kaplan said.

